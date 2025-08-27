The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd poses with Travis Kelce, Sunisa Lee in crop-top fit for new ad

The UConn Huskies basketball star teams up with the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro and other big names for some epic photos.

Matt Ryan

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) leaves the court after defeating the UCLA Bruins during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena.
Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) leaves the court after defeating the UCLA Bruins during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd’s becoming a household name on and off the basketball court. Her latest brand partnership involves Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and some epic photos.

The UConn Huskies star exploded in the Final Four and was named Most Outstanding Player while helping the team win its first national championship since 2016.

She then hard launched her relationship with Dallas Wings star rookie and former Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers at the WNBA All-Star weekend where she wore a stunning fit to the game.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd
Bueckers and Fudd / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Fudd also just got back from being part of Stephen Curry’s camp including heading to China with the Golden State Warriors superstar and even doing a champagne celebration spray with her.

She has a lot to celebrate lately for sure. Including a new campaign with American Eagle brand in a collaboration with Kelce’s Tru Kolors. She posted it on her Instagram.

The pictures of her in a crop top next to the NFL star, who just got engaged to Taylor Swift the day before, definitely caught the internet’s attention.

She also stood next to two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee (bottom) left and other athletes.

Fudd may only rank No. 12 on On3 NIL women’s rankings, but no doubt she’s going to make a splash in her final season before turning pro. Partnering with Travis Kelce and doing ads with him can’t hurt.

