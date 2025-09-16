The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd unveils dramatic new look at NYFW rocking eye-catching fit

The UConn Huskies star and girlfriend of Paige Bueckers shows off her amazing glam makeover.

Matt Ryan

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) leaves the court after defeating the UCLA Bruins during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena.
Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) leaves the court after defeating the UCLA Bruins during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd did it again with another amazing glam makeover. This time it was for New York Fashion Week.

The UConn Huskies star was a big reason the team won its first national championship since 2016. Since then, she’s had quite the offseason from rocking her dress at the ESPYs on the red carpet, to crushing a head-turning look at the WNBA All-Star Game, to wowing at the US Open in a tank top.

The biggest news, however, was when she hard launched her relationship with former UConn teammate and current Dallas Wings All-Star Paige Bueckers.

RELATED: Azzi Fudd rocks new UConn uniform in TikTok dance with non-Paige Bueckers roomie

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd
Bueckers and Fudd chilling together. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Speaking of her relationship with Bueckers, she had a total glam makeover for the WNBA draft where she looked unrecognizable while accompanying Bueckers on her big night.

For New York Fashion Week, Fudd first slayed a sparkly minidress earlier in the week. She then showed off a dramatic new look again where her appearance is so different from when she plays basketball.

RELATED: Azzi Fudd, Stephen Curry share special moment together on basketball court in China

Here’s her at the Final Four last season to see the difference.

Azzi Fud
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old Fudd is truly a dual-threat on and off the court.

