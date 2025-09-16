Azzi Fudd unveils dramatic new look at NYFW rocking eye-catching fit
Azzi Fudd did it again with another amazing glam makeover. This time it was for New York Fashion Week.
The UConn Huskies star was a big reason the team won its first national championship since 2016. Since then, she’s had quite the offseason from rocking her dress at the ESPYs on the red carpet, to crushing a head-turning look at the WNBA All-Star Game, to wowing at the US Open in a tank top.
The biggest news, however, was when she hard launched her relationship with former UConn teammate and current Dallas Wings All-Star Paige Bueckers.
Speaking of her relationship with Bueckers, she had a total glam makeover for the WNBA draft where she looked unrecognizable while accompanying Bueckers on her big night.
For New York Fashion Week, Fudd first slayed a sparkly minidress earlier in the week. She then showed off a dramatic new look again where her appearance is so different from when she plays basketball.
Here’s her at the Final Four last season to see the difference.
The 22-year-old Fudd is truly a dual-threat on and off the court.
