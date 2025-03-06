SI

Bill Belichick Loves Being a Head Coach Because it Means You Can Yell at Everybody


Belichick at a press conference. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Before he took the position as head football coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels, eight-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick had been away from coaching for a year, but the time off certainly didn't make him forget what he loves about the profession.

Belichick, speaking to reporters on Wednesday prior to North Carolina's second spring practice, was asked what he traditionally does during a practice as a head coach, specifically if he walks around and observes. That led Belichick to quip that one of the perks of being a head coach is that one gets to yell at every position group equally.

"That’s the great thing about being a head coach, I can coach anybody I want," Belichick said. "I can coach the lines, I can yell at the tight ends, yell at the DBs, yell at the kickers. I can go to any group I want and coach them and honestly, that’s the fun part."

Belichick, more seriously, went on to add that his experience coaching both sides of the ball, as well as special teams, allows him to more effectively help players improve.

"You see something that you want to address and talk to a player about, you can go in there and talk to them," Belichick continued. "I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had the opportunity to coach every position on the field on offense, on defense, on special teams. If I can help a player, I’m here to help them. That’s my job. I want to help them get better."

Belichick has wasted no time in leaving his mark on the program, furiously utilizing the transfer portal and recruiting to add players in his first two months at the helm. And even though he's just two spring practices into his tenure, Belichick is already encouraged by the team's progress.

The Tar Heels' spring camp ends on April 12.

