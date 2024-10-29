Analyzing sad Tom Brady post after ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy drop
No matter how famous and rich you are, love hurts.
After a tumultuous breakup and eventual divorce in 2022 with his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage, the seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who has made it a point to get shredded at 47 years old, has mostly been living the bachelor lifestyle while sharing joint custody of his three children with his two exes: Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, with Bündchen, and his oldest son Jack, 17, with former girlfriend actress Bridget Moynahan.
So when news broke today that the 44-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was expecting with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente, the Fox Sports No. 1 NFL analyst posted a cryptic Instagram Stories post of a sunset with lyrics from The Chicks’ “Landslide” as the track playing in the background with a simple caption of three heart emojis.
"Oh mirror in the sky, what is love,” are the lyrics that begin the post, into, “Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"
While it’s The Chicks’ version of “Landslide,” the original song is a classic from the legendary band Fleetwood Mac, written by all-time lead singer Stevie Nicks about her relationship with lover and bandmate Lindsey Buckingham. So yes, while there’s no way to prove that Brady is referring to her ex-wife’s big announcement, it certainly sets the mood of a sad ex-husband.
Nicks was in an extremely somber mood when she wrote the song in an astonishing five minutes while living in Aspen with her then-boyfriend Buckingham, who was on the road with the Everly Brothers, three months before joining Fleetwood Mac.
Nicks has given many interviews about the immortal song, telling Performing Songwriter magazine in 2003, “I had gotten to a point where it was like, ‘I'm not happy. I am tired. But I don't know if we can do any better than this. If nobody likes this, then what are we going to do?’”
The vocalist has also said, "I was looking out at the Rocky Mountains pondering the avalanche of everything that had come crashing down on us... at that moment, my life truly felt like a landslide in many ways."
So maybe the sunset with these profound lyrics is Brady realizing his relationship with his former life partner is truly done. It’s fun to speculate, and given how many years the couple spent together, it’s completely understandable that the New England Patriots icon is feeling a little somber.
Maybe he should call his old coach Bill Belichick for a little relationship advice. Or then again, maybe not.
