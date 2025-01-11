The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy slays black ‘bucket list’ puffer before Broncos-Bills NFL showdown

Izzy Nix is in Buffalo to support her quarterback husband for the NFL playoffs, but she got to do a whole lot more.

Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Izzy Nix made the trip to upstate New York to support husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in his first NFL playoff game vs. the Buffalo Bills. She also got to cross off a bucket list item along the way.

The 26-year-old Izzy from Alabama has been by Bo’s side since the two met while he was the quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and then at Oregon Ducks, and now throughout his spectacular rookie season with the Broncos with matching pjs at a team holiday party and adorable couple’s photos after a big win.

Izzy Nix, Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Izzy Nix/Instagram

For the team’s playoff clinching win last weekend in a 38-0 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Izzy also melted the Denver snow in her beanie, boots and sick Broncos throwback jacket.

With the team in Buffalo, Izzy took the time to head to Niagara Falls for a “bucket list day” for her where she crushed her black puffer jacket in an epic photo.

Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

It also looks very cold. According to her post with the flag of Canada she was likely on the other side of the border of the falls.

She may have had her bucket list day on Saturday, but when the Broncos take on the Bills on Sunday, no doubt Izzy will be warming up the Buffalo winter with another fire look at Highmark Stadium.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, Denver Broncos
Izzy Nix/Instagram

