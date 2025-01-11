Bo Nix’s wife Izzy slays black ‘bucket list’ puffer before Broncos-Bills NFL showdown
Izzy Nix made the trip to upstate New York to support husband and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in his first NFL playoff game vs. the Buffalo Bills. She also got to cross off a bucket list item along the way.
The 26-year-old Izzy from Alabama has been by Bo’s side since the two met while he was the quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and then at Oregon Ducks, and now throughout his spectacular rookie season with the Broncos with matching pjs at a team holiday party and adorable couple’s photos after a big win.
RELATED: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
For the team’s playoff clinching win last weekend in a 38-0 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Izzy also melted the Denver snow in her beanie, boots and sick Broncos throwback jacket.
RELATED: Who is Bo Nix's wife Izzy? All about the Broncos quarterback's better half
With the team in Buffalo, Izzy took the time to head to Niagara Falls for a “bucket list day” for her where she crushed her black puffer jacket in an epic photo.
It also looks very cold. According to her post with the flag of Canada she was likely on the other side of the border of the falls.
She may have had her bucket list day on Saturday, but when the Broncos take on the Bills on Sunday, no doubt Izzy will be warming up the Buffalo winter with another fire look at Highmark Stadium.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’