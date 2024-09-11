WATCH: GMFB host reviews Bills WR Mack Hollins’ unique celebratory drink
Never one to shy away from being himself, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins celebrated his team’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals in a patently Mack Hollins way: by indulging in a drink he dubbed “chocolate water.”
Hollins’ victory tradition—which dates back several years—involves the veteran plopping a few M&M chocolate candies into a bottle of water to create a distinct beverage that… can’t taste that bad, right? Good Morning Football host and honorary Bills Mafia member Kyle Brandt put this idea to the test during Wednesday’s edition of the show, placing a few M&Ms into a bottle of water and sampling the beverage on live television.
His review, though not overwhelmingly positive, also wasn’t terrible, stating “It just tastes like water, there’s barely any hint of chocolate whatsoever.”
Hollins chimed in on social media after Brandt’s segment, telling the host that he needs to let the candies marinate before sipping.
The wideout certainly earned his chocolate water in Week 1, catching two passes for 25 yards and one touchdown in Buffalo’s 34-28 win. He’ll look to again reach paydirt and aid his team in victory this Thursday when the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in a primetime clash; the Buffalo faithful hopes that the chocolate water will be flowing come late Thursday night.
