Bills’ WR Mack Hollins Shows Up at Snowy Bills Game Dressed as Barefoot Mad Scientist
The Buffalo Bills will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. There will be snow. Lots of snow. Buffalo has seen something like two feet of snow in the days leading up to the primetime game and removal has been a huge storyline.
Despite the inclimate weather, Buffalo's ecentric wide receiver Mack Hollins still showed up without shoes on. Hollins, famously, is a vocal proponent of the barefoot lifestyle. While it may be jarring to see it in practice when it is freezing outside, it's not quite as surprising as the accompanying outfit.
Yes, he was dressed as a mad scientist more than a month after Halloween. Complete with a giant wig. This is apparently another of his charming affectations. Just two weeks ago he showed up at a game dressed as some kind of construction worker.
Hollins has 18 receptions for 224 yards and three touchdowns this season. All while wearing shoes.