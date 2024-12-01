SI

Bills’ WR Mack Hollins Shows Up at Snowy Bills Game Dressed as Barefoot Mad Scientist

Stephen Douglas

Mack Hollins enters stadium wearing an unusual outfit.
Mack Hollins enters stadium wearing an unusual outfit.
The Buffalo Bills will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. There will be snow. Lots of snow. Buffalo has seen something like two feet of snow in the days leading up to the primetime game and removal has been a huge storyline.

Despite the inclimate weather, Buffalo's ecentric wide receiver Mack Hollins still showed up without shoes on. Hollins, famously, is a vocal proponent of the barefoot lifestyle. While it may be jarring to see it in practice when it is freezing outside, it's not quite as surprising as the accompanying outfit.

Yes, he was dressed as a mad scientist more than a month after Halloween. Complete with a giant wig. This is apparently another of his charming affectations. Just two weeks ago he showed up at a game dressed as some kind of construction worker.

Hollins has 18 receptions for 224 yards and three touchdowns this season. All while wearing shoes.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

