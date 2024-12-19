Josh Allen, Bills teammate credit Hailee Steinfeld for QB’s success
Josh Allen is the clear favorite to win the NFL MVP award with eye-popping stats this season for the 11-3 Buffalo Bills. What’s been the difference this season? Well, Allen and his teammate are crediting Allen’s now fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.
Allen, 28, popped the question to his girlfriend Steinfeld, 28, on November 22 and the couple epically revealed the proposal a week later. He’s been on absolute fire since, and Steinfeld has been more public than ever with appearances at the snowy game vs. the San Francisco 49ers and on the road vs. the Los Angeles Rams where she took a rare photo in public with Allen.
Allen has played freely and torched defenses all season but even more of late. In an interview with the Associated Press, Allen opened up on what Steinfeld has meant to him.
“She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”
His offensive lineman Dion Dawkins echoed that sentiment.
Dawkins added, “When you’re in this world that we’re in, and a lot of people pulling at you and a lot of sources of ups and downs of a roller coaster, and you have that one stable person that you can rely on and go home and hug and get a laugh no matter what, I think that’s dope,” Dawkins said. “And that’s what I think is going on.”
His play speaks for itself. Allen has thrown for 3395 yards, 25 touchdowns, just five interceptions, and rushed for 11 scores. Bills Mafia and the team hope Steinfeld is what’s needed to push Allen over the playoff hump this season and into a Super Bowl.
