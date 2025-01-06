Bo Nix’s wife Izzy celebrates Broncos win in sick throwback jacket, knee-high boots
The Denver Broncos and quarterback Bo Nix demolished the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and are headed to the NFL playoffs. While the rookie Nix continued to impress, his wife Izzy did so as well with her fit.
The 26-year-old beauty Izzy from Alabama has been by Bo’s side since the two met while he was the quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. She followed him as he switched to the Oregon Ducks now supports him during his incredible first season at games and off the field with matching pjs at a team holiday party and adorable couple’s photos after a big win.
While Bo and the Broncos froze the Chiefs out of Denver with a 38-0 win at Mile High, Izzy braved the freezing temperatures in a sweet Broncos throwback jersey and some white knee-high boots.
RELATED: Who is Bo Nix's wife Izzy? All about the Broncos quarterback's better half
RELATED: Gracie Hunt ditches Mexico for Chiefs-Broncos in white puffer, red scarf combo
Izzy celebrated with the other Broncos WAGs making the playoffs and are headed to Buffalo on Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.
While temperatures will be low in Buffalo just like Denver, no doubt Izzy will bring the heat for her man Bo at Highmark Stadium. It’s Bo Nix vs. Josh Allen, and Izzy Nix vs. Hailee Steinfeld come Sunday in a matchup definitely hot enough to melt the snow.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
America’s gals: Cowboys cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rare unis
Mat master: Livvy Dunne crushes beam for LSU gymnastics opener with bf watching
Quiet on set: Molly Qerim’s purple blouse outshines Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’
One Pride: Lions’ Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings message