Broncos star Bo Nix’s wife Izzy destroys him at training camp in casual fit faceoff

The second-year quarterback poses with his wife on the field where her summer shorts look won the day.

Jul 23, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp.
Jul 23, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bo Nix is getting ready for his second season in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, and so is his wife Izzy Nix.

The 25-year-old quarterback out of the Oregon Ducks made quite the splash for the Broncos in his rookie season, leading the team to the playoffs.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, Denver Broncos, NFL WAGs
Bo with family and Izzy last season / Izzy Nix/Instagram

Izzy, 26, was a hit last season as well with her fits like her sick Broncos throwback jacket, and sizzling with Zach Wilson’s now-wife on a girl’s trip to Mexico in dueling bikinis. She’s been working out hard in the offseason as well to get into fit form for the season.

On Thursday with Broncos training camp is underway, Izzy swooned over her man on the field.

Bo Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

She then posed alongside him in her summer shorts fit.

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Bo meet Izzy when he was quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader there. They married in 2022 and she followed him to Oregon.

Last season Bo threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Year 2 is already off to a good start for Bo with Izzy by his side.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, Denver Broncos, NFL WAGs
Izzy Nix/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

