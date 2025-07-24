Broncos star Bo Nix’s wife Izzy destroys him at training camp in casual fit faceoff
Bo Nix is getting ready for his second season in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, and so is his wife Izzy Nix.
The 25-year-old quarterback out of the Oregon Ducks made quite the splash for the Broncos in his rookie season, leading the team to the playoffs.
Izzy, 26, was a hit last season as well with her fits like her sick Broncos throwback jacket, and sizzling with Zach Wilson’s now-wife on a girl’s trip to Mexico in dueling bikinis. She’s been working out hard in the offseason as well to get into fit form for the season.
On Thursday with Broncos training camp is underway, Izzy swooned over her man on the field.
She then posed alongside him in her summer shorts fit.
Bo meet Izzy when he was quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader there. They married in 2022 and she followed him to Oregon.
Last season Bo threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Year 2 is already off to a good start for Bo with Izzy by his side.
