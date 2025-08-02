Dolphins’ Zach Wilson’s wife rocks ‘dream’ bikini while Broncos WAG bestie misses her
New team, same fire bikini pictures from quarterback Zach Wilson’s now wife Nicolette.
Zach is with his third NFL team and second in two years. The new Miami Dolphins quarterback’s wife has been there for all three.
She’s also been crushing him at training camp in a shoestring top, and then a deep-ocean blue minidress.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld gives Josh Allen ultimate Bills sendoff in leather miniskirt fit
Last year Nicolette was a hit with her Denver Broncos game-day looks like her knee-high boots while with Bo Nix’s wife Izzy, and a bikini-filled trip to Cabo with Izzy as well.
Speaking of Izzy, she took notice to Nicolette’s latest post and wrote, “Missing you!!!!!!!”
She’s referring to this bikini summer post from Nicolette with a friend where she wrote, “July, you were a dream.”
RELATED: Ciara crushes Russell Wilson in jean shorts, Giants fit stunner posing on field
Wilson and Nicolette got married at the end of June in a baller New York City wedding where the bride stunned in her dress. They’ve been together since 2022 when he was with the New York Jets.
The good thing about Miami vs. Denver is Nicolette can rock her bikinis year round.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium