Dolphins’ Zach Wilson’s wife rocks ‘dream’ bikini while Broncos WAG bestie misses her

Nicolette and her quarterback husband are enjoying Miami while she’s still crushing stunning looks.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) throws the football during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) throws the football during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New team, same fire bikini pictures from quarterback Zach Wilson’s now wife Nicolette.

Zach is with his third NFL team and second in two years. The new Miami Dolphins quarterback’s wife has been there for all three.

She’s also been crushing him at training camp in a shoestring top, and then a deep-ocean blue minidress.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno
Zach and Nicolette / Nicolete Dellanno/Instagram

Last year Nicolette was a hit with her Denver Broncos game-day looks like her knee-high boots while with Bo Nix’s wife Izzy, and a bikini-filled trip to Cabo with Izzy as well.

Speaking of Izzy, she took notice to Nicolette’s latest post and wrote, “Missing you!!!!!!!”

She’s referring to this bikini summer post from Nicolette with a friend where she wrote, “July, you were a dream.”

Wilson and Nicolette got married at the end of June in a baller New York City wedding where the bride stunned in her dress. They’ve been together since 2022 when he was with the New York Jets.

The good thing about Miami vs. Denver is Nicolette can rock her bikinis year round.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson / Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

