The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Broncos QB Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shares pilates workout selfie with her girl crew

Denver Broncos WAG Izzy Nix gets her sweat on and slays her morning workout fit with her girls.

Matt Ryan

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Bo Nix keeps his body in prime shape for football season, his wife Izzy Nix keeps herself fit for year-round WAGs season.

Bo, 25, led the Denver Broncos to the playoffs after an amazing statistical season, while his wife was another bright spot with her fit slays like her sweet Broncos throwback jacket, and her adorable couples photo after a game.

She’s also been crushing this offseason on a Broncos WAGs vacation in Mexico in her dress with Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellano, and even surviving a near “Titanic” disaster while with Bo on a boat.

Kennedy Stidham, Nicolette Dellanno, Izzy Nix
Kennedy Stidham, Nicolette Dellanno, Izzy Nix / Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

RELATED: Broncos QB Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette crushes workout in mini crop-top fit

Izzy, 26, showed off how she stays in such good shape for those bikini photos like above with a pilates slay while in her yoga pants, socks, and workout top. She’s the one holding the cell phone for the group selfie with her friends.

Izzy Nix and friends
Izzy Nix (with phone) / Izzy Nix/Instagram

RELATED: Bo Nix's wife Izzy pens emotional birthday note to Broncos QB with adorable photos

The couple met while Bo was quarterback of the Auburn Tigers in 2020 and she was a cheerleader. The two have been inseparable since and she followed him to he Oregon Ducks. They married in the summer of 2022.

NFL WAG Izzy Nix, wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
Izzy Nix / Instagram

The season is never is over for WAGs like Izzy Nix, and she slayed her pilates class and fit for a winning look.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel

Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie

LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion