Broncos QB Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shares pilates workout selfie with her girl crew
While Bo Nix keeps his body in prime shape for football season, his wife Izzy Nix keeps herself fit for year-round WAGs season.
Bo, 25, led the Denver Broncos to the playoffs after an amazing statistical season, while his wife was another bright spot with her fit slays like her sweet Broncos throwback jacket, and her adorable couples photo after a game.
She’s also been crushing this offseason on a Broncos WAGs vacation in Mexico in her dress with Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellano, and even surviving a near “Titanic” disaster while with Bo on a boat.
RELATED: Broncos QB Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette crushes workout in mini crop-top fit
Izzy, 26, showed off how she stays in such good shape for those bikini photos like above with a pilates slay while in her yoga pants, socks, and workout top. She’s the one holding the cell phone for the group selfie with her friends.
RELATED: Bo Nix's wife Izzy pens emotional birthday note to Broncos QB with adorable photos
The couple met while Bo was quarterback of the Auburn Tigers in 2020 and she was a cheerleader. The two have been inseparable since and she followed him to he Oregon Ducks. They married in the summer of 2022.
The season is never is over for WAGs like Izzy Nix, and she slayed her pilates class and fit for a winning look.
