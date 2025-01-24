Bo Nix, wife Izzy close to Titanic blunder on Cabo vacation sunset recreation
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his wife Izzy Nix did what a lot of couples do on a romantic boat ride: They recreate the famous scene from the movie Titanic. This time, some winds and choppy seas almost made for an epic fumble from Bo.
The 26-year-old Izzy from Alabama has been by Bo’s side since the two met while he was the quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and then at the Oregon Ducks, and now throughout his spectacular rookie season with the Broncos. We’ve seen here wowing with matching pjs at a team holiday party, and some knee-high boots and an elite throwback jacket while rooting him on.
Bo and Izzy are enjoying the offseason after losing the Wild Card playoff game to the Buffalo Bills. After a tremendous rookie season, what better way to enjoy your first NFL offseason than getting out of the Colorado snow and hitting Cabo San Lucas, Mexico?
They also are enjoying some sun and fun with besties and backup quarterback Zach Wilson and his fiancée Nicollette Dellanno. The couples took a sunset boat ride out on the open sea where Izzy and Bo tried to recreate the famous scene from James Carmeron’s classic Titanic where Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s characters went to the bow of the boat where Jack held Rose and she said “I’m flying.” This time, it felt like the two might go overboard.
It was super windy as Izzy’s hair was blowing all over (Bo’s ain’t going anywhere).
Even Bo had to laugh.
Luckily it didn’t end in a disastrous fumble and made for an adorable moment. It’s good to see Bo and Izzy enjoying some much deserved time off and in a warm location.
