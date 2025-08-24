Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette crushes in crop top with other Dolphins WAGs

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

It’s a new team this season in Miami for the Wilsons, but same Nicolette with a fit stunner.

Matt Ryan

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) talks to a teammate before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) talks to a teammate before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Zach Wilson and his new wife Nicolette are in their third NFL city together, and while he got a chance to start with the Miami Dolphins in the preseason finale, she showed why she’s an NFL WAG All-Star with her fit.

While Wilson’s career starting with the New York Jets has been a bust, he’s certainly won off the field. After being together since 2022, Nicolette and Zach got married in a June wedding where she looked simply stunning in her dress.

She was a Denver Broncos WAG hit last season with her custom Wilson fit with knee-high boots, and then in the summer in her “dream” bikini that had her Denver bestie Izzy Nix mixing her.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolete Dellanno/Instagram

They’ve found a home in Miami, and she’s already impressed by crushing him with her blue minidress at training camp, and in a shoestring top look.

For Saturday’s final game against the Jacksonville Jaguars before the regular season, Wilson started, going 9-of-13 for 80 yards and no touchdowns. While his day was average, his wife’s fit in a Dolphins crop top and orange pants was anything but.

Nicolette Wilson (third from left) with other Dolphins WAGs.
Nicolette Wilson (third from left) with other Dolphins WAGs. / shessosamm/Instagram
Nicolette Wilson
Nicolette (top right) / shessosamm/Instagram

Wilson may not play a lot this season (if at all like last season), but his wife will certainly stand out at games.

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

