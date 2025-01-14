Bo Nix’s wife Izzy’s epic photo with Zach Wilson’s fiancée, Broncos WAGs after loss
It was an amazing rookie season for the quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos despite Sunday’s Wild Card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. His wife Izzy also enjoyed the ride and took time to thank her fellow WAGs.
The 26-year-old Izzy from Alabama has been by Bo’s side since the two met while he was the quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and then at Oregon Ducks.
Now, Bo and Izzy have become quite the dynamic duo in Denver with his play on the field and her fits off of it. They even crushed with matching pjs at a team holiday party, but it’s been Izzy’s looks like her sick throwback Broncos jacket and boots combo, and her black puffer jacket fit before the Bills game that have stood out.
After taking an artsy photo at Highmark Stadium with Bo following the Broncos playoff loss, Izzy took to her Instagram to post a tribute photo to the team’s other WAGs she hangs with, saying “BEST SEASON EVER. because of them🤍.”
Izzy is the second from the right. She also tagged Brianna Jones, Megan Lutz, Nicollete Dellanno, Sam Singleton, Brooke McGlinchey, and Kennedy Stidham.
Dellanno (third from the left) is the viral fiancée of the backup quarterback and Bo’s friend Zach Wilson. Dellanno and Izzy have been seen posing in stunning photos throughout the season.
Bo finished his rookie season with 3775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
No doubt, there will be a lot of hype around him next season on the field, and for his wife and her fellow Broncos WAGs friends off of it.
