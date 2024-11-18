The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes' fit resembles Beetlejuice in 'Nightmare' Chiefs loss to Bills

It was a "Nightmare" ending in Patrick Mahomes' first loss of the season to Josh Allen. Mrs. Mahomes looked the part in a Jack Skellington, Beetlejuice outfit.

Matthew Graham

Oct 27, 2024: Brittany Mahomes holds daughter Sterling Mahomes
Oct 27, 2024: Brittany Mahomes holds daughter Sterling Mahomes / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was a rough day for Brittany Mahomes and her husband.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills after the heroics of Josh Allen to close out the game on a 4th and 2 run for the game-sealing touchdown, 30-21. Earlier in the day, Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes, co-owners of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, watched their team lose in the semifinals to the Orlando Pride, 3-2, thanks to the brilliance of Brazilian star Marta, with quite possibly the goal of the season.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' hilarious penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Brittany Mahomes' black-and-white striped matching ensemble might have foretold the "Nightmare" as her fit resembled a mix between Beetlejuice's and Jack Skellington's outfits, from "Beetlejuice" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" respectively. Judge for yourself.

Brittany Mahomes from the Chiefs game against the Bills today

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"Beetlejuice" from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" in September

Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 1993

It's all in good fun, and the Current co-owner is often self-deprecating with many of her own posts on social media, as evidenced by the related link immediately below this paragraph, or snuggling with her gigantic dog.

RELATED: Britney Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit

No matter what happens on the field or with her fits, Mrs. Mahomes is a doting mother to daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, who will turn 2 later this month, and she's expecting her third child next year. Not to mention her husband Patrick, the greatest NFL player of his generation, always has his wife's back given they're high school sweethearts.

Plus her kids probably would think it's pretty cool that her mom's fit is reminiscent of a holiday classic.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Gamer: Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Horns… Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions

Knockout: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion