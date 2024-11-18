Brittany Mahomes' fit resembles Beetlejuice in 'Nightmare' Chiefs loss to Bills
It was a rough day for Brittany Mahomes and her husband.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills after the heroics of Josh Allen to close out the game on a 4th and 2 run for the game-sealing touchdown, 30-21. Earlier in the day, Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes, co-owners of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, watched their team lose in the semifinals to the Orlando Pride, 3-2, thanks to the brilliance of Brazilian star Marta, with quite possibly the goal of the season.
Brittany Mahomes' black-and-white striped matching ensemble might have foretold the "Nightmare" as her fit resembled a mix between Beetlejuice's and Jack Skellington's outfits, from "Beetlejuice" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" respectively. Judge for yourself.
Brittany Mahomes from the Chiefs game against the Bills today
"Beetlejuice" from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" in September
Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 1993
It's all in good fun, and the Current co-owner is often self-deprecating with many of her own posts on social media, as evidenced by the related link immediately below this paragraph, or snuggling with her gigantic dog.
No matter what happens on the field or with her fits, Mrs. Mahomes is a doting mother to daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, who will turn 2 later this month, and she's expecting her third child next year. Not to mention her husband Patrick, the greatest NFL player of his generation, always has his wife's back given they're high school sweethearts.
Plus her kids probably would think it's pretty cool that her mom's fit is reminiscent of a holiday classic.
