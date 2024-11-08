Brittany Mahomes goes makeup-free snuggling her gigantic dog
We are used to seeing Brittany Mahomes at games watching husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes all glammed-up on the sidelines or in the WAGs suite with Taylor Swift getting her baby bump rubbed.
Brittany always brings her A-fit game — as does their daughter Sterling — even if she’s awkwardly wearing the same look as the team owner’s wife Tavia Hunt or is seen getting junior high frisky with Patrick after the game.
This week the 29 year old posted a natural, makeup-free look for the world to see. Brittany is with their gigantic dog Steel Silver Mahomes, who she calls “my snuggle girl.”
What an adorable pic, and Brittany looks good with or without her makeup.
Steel Silver, a pitbull and cane corso mix, has her own Instagram account and boasts over 200K followers. When you’re a Mahomes, you’re an influencer.
Brittany and Patrick go all the way back to high school where they started dating in 2012 and went to the prom together. They married in 2022 and have two kids together: Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 1. Brittany is currently pregnant with their third.
Patrick and the Chiefs are home on Sunday against the Denver Broncos where Brittany almost certainly will be there cheering on her man back in her makeup and without the dog.
