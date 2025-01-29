Brittany Mahomes gives glimpse of massive walk-in closet in one-shoulder fit selfie
Brittany Mahomes always impresses with her fits for Kansas City Chiefs games, and she certainly has plenty of options in her insanely big walk-in closet she appeared in on Instagram.
The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave birth to the couple’s third child, Golden Raye, on January 12 and then six days later was at the divisional playoff game while rocking a custom Mahomes No. 15 fit with her “girlies” in the suite. Then for Sunday’s massive AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills she had a baller fur coat on that she celebrated in after the game with a hug from a much taller Taylor Swift.
The 29-year-old Brittany has about a week and a half to figure out what she’s going to wear on Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans, Louisiana. While trying on some fits like this all-black one-shoulder look, she gave us a glimpse of her massive walk-in closet.
When you have a ladder in there and a chair to sit down on, you know you got it like that. It’s not surprising given Patrick makes $45 million a year on his contract alone, not to mention all those ads like those State Farm commercials with coach Andy Reid.
Here’s another fit with the Chiefs sweatshirt and jeans on while in the closet.
It’s big enough to be baby Golden’s room — although she has a baller nursery with all kinds of adorable golden touches.
What will Brittany go with for Super Bowl LIX? That’s the big question as her husband will try for an unprecedented three-peat. Stay tuned.
