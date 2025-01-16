Brittany Mahomes reveals new baby’s nursery with hidden custom Golden details
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes introduced their new baby girl Golden Raye to the world this week, and now mom revealed the nursery she helped design with special “Golden” touches .
It’s the third child for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife who also have Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2. The couple announced the birth of Golden Raye in the most adorable Instagram post.
While dad has a big playoff game to worry about Saturday in Kansas City vs. the Houston Texans, mom will be spending lots of time in the new nursery designed for Golden Raye that Brittany showed off on her Instagram.
The 29-year-old Brittany, who certainly knows style based on her gameday fits and how she helps dress Patrick, showed off their unique details of the room.
She said the most important part of any nursery is a comfortable chair where most of the time is spent nursing and reading. She said they got an ottoman with it because “Patrick is much taller” so he can adjust his legs.
While Brittany went with the pink color, she had special golden touches for baby Golden throughout. It’s all in the fine details like changing out the knobs on the drawers to golden bows.
And a little gold sweater like the jacket her dad will one day wear in the Hall of Fame.
And of course the crib with the baby’s name above it in gold.
The only disappointment is there is nothing Chiefs in the room. Maybe there’s a onesie KC fit for her at least on game day.
Congrats to Brittany and Patrick on bringing home Golden Raye to a beautiful nursery.
