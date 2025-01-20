The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes wows next to Chiefs ‘girlies’ after birth of baby Golden Raye

The wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes shows up and shows out with her “game day” friends after giving birth to the couple’s third child.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, poses for a photo before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.
Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, poses for a photo before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes was a star at the divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans.

Brittany, 29, showed up and showed out just six days after giving birth to the couple’s third child, baby girl Golden Raye and announcing her to the world in the most adorable social media post. While Patrick rocked his own “Golden” look that Brittany laughed at, she showed up in a custom No. 15 jacket to root on her man.

Brittany Mahomes
While it was a feat itself just for her to show up, she certainly wowed with her look while standing next to her “Chiefs game day girlies.”

Brittany Mahomes
The suite was also filled with some elite Patrick Mahomes shirts that some wore.

Brittany Mahomes
Britany and Patrick would share a heartfelt pregame kiss, and then had an adorable family moment with the kids after the postgame press conference before leaving to be with baby Golden.

Brittany and her “game day girlies” no doubt will be back in full force and crushing looks on Sunday for the AFC Championship game vs. the Buffalo Bills where husband Patrick and the Chiefs are trying to return to and win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl.

