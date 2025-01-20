Brittany Mahomes wows next to Chiefs ‘girlies’ after birth of baby Golden Raye
Like her husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes was a star at the divisional playoff game vs. the Houston Texans.
Brittany, 29, showed up and showed out just six days after giving birth to the couple’s third child, baby girl Golden Raye and announcing her to the world in the most adorable social media post. While Patrick rocked his own “Golden” look that Brittany laughed at, she showed up in a custom No. 15 jacket to root on her man.
RELATED: Andy Reid’s adorable baby Golden moment with Patrick Mahomes, Brittany’s daughter
While it was a feat itself just for her to show up, she certainly wowed with her look while standing next to her “Chiefs game day girlies.”
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
The suite was also filled with some elite Patrick Mahomes shirts that some wore.
Britany and Patrick would share a heartfelt pregame kiss, and then had an adorable family moment with the kids after the postgame press conference before leaving to be with baby Golden.
Brittany and her “game day girlies” no doubt will be back in full force and crushing looks on Sunday for the AFC Championship game vs. the Buffalo Bills where husband Patrick and the Chiefs are trying to return to and win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida