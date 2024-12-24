Patrick Mahomes, Brittany’s kids hilariously refuse to smile for Christmas photos
Patrick Mahomes can certainly lead 10 other grown men each week, but getting two kids to smile for photos with Santa is something a lot harder.
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife Brittany have their hands full with two young kids and a third on the way.
While mom Brittany is able to slay her workouts in a midriff fit revealing her full baby bump, she still can’t control a penalty-worthy playground accident with the kids. She also couldn’t get son Bronze, 2, to smile for Santa when she took him.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' message to Patrick Mahomes before baby no. 3's arrival
With Patrick there to help this time in his red Christmas fit, Sterling, 3, and Bronze still didn’t look too happy for the family holiday portraits.
That’s a creepy-looking Santa, too. Most people wouldn’t smile.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes stuns next to Patrick’s insurance salesman Prada look
Brittany shared more of the day as well.
Still an adorable and memorable day for the Mahomes family.
Brittany and Patrick dated since high school and tied the knot in 2022. Their third child — a baby girl — is due sometime at the beginning of January.
Hopefully for Patrick, Brittany, and the kids their are lots of smiles on Christmas Day as the Chiefs play at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game
…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game
Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game
Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous
‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute