Brittany Mahomes flexes super expensive baller purse with Chiefs game day fit
Brittany Mahomes made the trip to watch husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday where she was spotted with a super expensive purse to go with her game day fit.
Brittany, 29, is pregnant with the couple’s third child and due sometime near the beginning of 2025. That’s not stopping her from traveling to watch her man and slay in the gym wearing workout gear revealing her full baby bump.
Brittany, whose fits are always under scrutiny whether good or bad like her Beetlejuice-looking getup at a game, or her awkward matching fit to Tavia Hunt, or her funny gym spandex fail slay, showed up and showed out for Sunday’s game sporting a custom Mahomes red jacket with black pants and boots, while rocking a white Louis Vuitton purse.
Those are some next-level shades as well.
Back to that purse. It’s a $4550 Louis Vuitton bag called “Around Me PM”. From the company’s website:
“Part of the Spring-Summer 2024 Collection, the Around Me in white and black leather is a compact bag inspired by the House’s LV Circle signature. The design features the LV Initials inside a perfect circle. The rounded top handles are seamlessly integrated, completing the circle. There’s also a removable and adjustable leather shoulder strap.”
It’s also “unavailable” for purchase because it’s sold out.
Well done Brittany. It was also the lucky winning combo as the Chiefs got back to their winning ways on Sunday and are now 10-1 on the season.
