Kansas City Chiefs have crazy over-the-top ‘Candy Land’ Christmas party

The Hunt family knows how to throw a holiday party as evident by the photos that surfaced from the team’s holiday bash.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring against the Denver Broncos.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring against the Denver Broncos. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs know how to celebrate. This time not a victory on the field, but for the team’s crazy Christmas party.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have plenty to cheer about this year as they are 12-1 on the season as they try for a historic three-peat.

The owners in the Hunt family also know how to party — just look how heiress Gracie Hunt dressed up for a pajama party and how sister Ava Hunt crushed her sorority party in gold.

For the team’s Christmas party this year, owner Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia Hunt went all out, making it look like “Candy Land” meets the holidays.

The photos speak for themselves.

The food looked amazing, too.

It looked like a great time. Tavia even crushed her fit while sitting on Santa’s lap. Clark, meanwhile, got his photo on with the players like Travis Kelce.

Clark Hunt and Travis Kelce
Tavia Hunt/Instagra

That looks like a ton of fun and lots to see and eat.

Hopefully they didn’t over-indulged as they have a game on Sunday in Cleveland.

Happy holidays to the Hunts and the Chiefs, and everyone else out there.

