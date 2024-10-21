Brittany Mahomes vs 49ers NFL WAG: who wore denim, boots fit better?
Brittany Mahomes is always there to support her husband Patrick Mahomes, even when he’s on the road.
While the Kansas City Chiefs handled the depleted San Francisco 49ers 28-18 to remain undefeated, now with the devastating news that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is out for the rest of the season, there was a bit of a style showdown on the sidelines between Mrs. Mahomes and the Niners star linebacker Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney Warner.
The two wives took a photo together in matching denim, both rocking predominantly denim fits with knee-high boots, which was a bold choice in the warm Santa Clara sun.
Mahomes, 29, initially appears to have an oversized denim top as her full outfit, with the Chiefs logo embroidered on the front, and a “15” for her husband. Upon closer examination, this was her outer layer, as she was sporting a black maternity jumper underneath, showing off her baby bump for their third child.
Sydney Warner, 29 and a former contestant on “The Bachelor,” also dazzled in denim with a miniskirt and long-sleeved crop-top combo with "49ers red" boots with a matching clutch.
It was all love between the pair, as Mrs. Mahomes captioned her Instagram Stories post, “Loved seeing youuu,” reposting Mrs. Warner’s original one that said, “she’s in the bay!!!” with a heart emoji.
Our in-house fashion team originally gave a slight nod to the former reality star’s ensemble, but given that the expecting mother was wearing her denim attire as part of an adorable maternity fit, it has to be a tie.
As for on the field, as Mrs. Mahomes said in her carousel post, “6-0 BABYYYYYY"!
