49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Ruled Out for 2024 Season With Knee Injury
The struggling 3–4 San Francisco 49ers will be operating without star receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Monday that an MRI confirmed Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 49ers' 28–18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Aiyuk held out for most of training camp this summer in search of a new contract extension, and he finally agreed to a four-year deal worth $120 million in late August. He got off to a rough start this season, however, failing to record more than 48 receiving yards in six of seven games before suffering the injury.
The 49ers will turn to Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings and first-round pick Ricky Pearsall to pick up the slack in Aiyuk's absence.
San Francisco, which entered the season as NFC favorites, is reeling to start the year after dropping four of its last six games.