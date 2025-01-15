The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brock Purdy's sister, wife Jenna rock pink boots and ice bling for bachelorette party

Jenna Purdy celebrates with her sister-in-law while the two slay some fire cowgirl fits in Nashville, Tennessee.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his fiance Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his fiance Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.

A year after going to the Super Bowl, Jenna Purdy isn’t cheering on her man and San Francisco 49ers quarterback this January. Instead, she was cheering on his sister, Whittney Purdy.

While it was a nightmare season for Brock and the 49ers after going 6-11 and missing the playoffs, his wife Jenna was a bright spot when she posted in her various fits. The 25 year old doesn’t post often on social media but has come out of her shell more recently and been more public like her jeans look with Santa in the stands, and her pajamas slay for Claire Kittle’s holiday party, followed by a sick 49ers custom jacket for the team’s final home game.

Instrad of having a game to worry about, Jenna headed to Nashville, Tennessee, for the bachelorette party of Brock’s older sister Whittney. Jenna shared her denim look in some pink cowboys boots next to the all-pink stunner that Whittney wore. Jenna wrote, “Boots and Bling before the 💍 Can’t wait for you BIG day!!!!!!”

Whittney, 27, was an athlete herself having played softball at Southeastern University.

Brock and Jenna of course just tied the knot themselves in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 9, 2024. They met as students at Iowa State University, where he played football and she was on the volleyball team.

They’ll now have another wedding to attend after Brock’s sister’s big engagement.

