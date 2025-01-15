The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix's wife Izzy swoons over Drake Maye, Ann Michael Hudson engagement pics

Izzy Nix, the wife of Denver Broncos rookie sensation Bo Nix, is loving the NFL love and couldn't contain her excitement after Patriots QB Drake Maye announced his engagement.

Izzy Nix loves love. Izzy, the wife of Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, has been cheering on her husband all season long throughout his record-setting campaign. Now, she's celebrating another NFL relationship.

On Wednesday, New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson.

Like Izzy and Bo, Drake and Ann are high school sweethearts who dated throughout college.

Izzy was a cheerleader at Auburn before following Bo to the West Coast when he transferred to the Oregon Ducks. Drake and Ann attended the University of North Carolina together.

After Maye's big announcement, Izzy popped up in the comments section to swoon over the news and engagement photos. The official Patriots IG account also got in on the mix.

Drake and Ann have been dating since 2015.

The high school sweethearts attended the University of North Carolina together where Hudson's brother briefly served as Maye's backup.

Maye grew up as family friends with NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph of the Tennessee Titans after their fathers played together at UNC, while also becoming good friends with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell, who preceded him as the Tar Heels starting signal-caller.

Maye has a busy offseason ahead with new head coach Mike Vravel and his coaching staff set to revamp the franchise in New England, but for now, he can enjoy some time away from football and celebrate the love of his life.

