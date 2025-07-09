Bronny James vs. Cooper Flagg Summer League Ticket Prices: Cheapest, Most Expensive Tickets
NBA Summer League kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 10, and one of the most hotly anticipated matchups will take place on Day 1 at the Thomas & Mack Center: Bronny James and the Lakers against 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks.
The game was announced shortly after Flagg officially became the top pick in the NBA draft, and will serve as his Summer League debut with Dallas. While the primary players involved in last season's bombshell Luka Doncic-for-Anthony Davis trade won't be involved, that storyline floats in the background of Thursday night's game as well.
James and Flagg are big draws on their own. The clash between the two has also helped spike ticket prices for the day-long session in Las Vegas.
Cheapest Tickets to See Bronny James's Lakers Face Cooper Flagg's Mavericks
The get-in price for Day 1 of Summer League in Las Vegas is still under $100, though the prices for the exhibition slate do rival that of many regualr season NBA games around the league.
As of Wednesday morning, prices on most sites are hovering around $90. The cheapest price for a single ticket, including all fees, is currently $79 at TickPick for general admission, which has six tickets at that price point available. After those tickets, however, the next cheapest option is a set of two tickets in Section 108 for $493 each.
Most Expensive Tickets for Lakers vs. Mavericks in Summer League
For those who don't want a GA ticket, options get extremely pricey. Tickets in sections 105 to 108 on the sideline run from around $500 to over $1,000 on most ticket resellers, with VIP options exceeding even that price range.
SeatGeek has a set of two tickets for the "Michelob Ultra Courtside VIP Deck" listed at $806 each including fees. Sports Illustrated Tickets has the most expensive option that we've seen: four courtside seats, available for sale in pairs or all together, listed at $3,022 each.
How Many Games Will Be Played on Day 1 of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas?
James's Lakers vs. Flagg's Mavericks is the headline matchup, but not the only that tickets grant viewers access to.
The Thomas & Mack Center will host this full slate of games on Thursday. All times given are ET:
- Pelicans vs. Timberwolves — 3:30 p.m.
- Thunder vs. Nets — 5:30 p.m.
- Lakers vs. Mavericks — 8 p.m.
- Spurs vs. 76ers — 10 p.m.
Additionally, the Cox Pavillion will serve host to other games that are set to tip off between 5 and 9:30 p.m. ET: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Magic vs. Kings and Nuggets vs. Bucks.