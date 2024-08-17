Caitlin Clark Wastes No Time Setting More WNBA History in First Game Back
Caitlin Clark didn't take long to announce to the world that she and the Indiana Fever have indeed returned from the WNBA's monthlong Olympic break.
In the first half against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark tallied 16 points on 55.6% shooting—including three triples—with five assists and four rebounds. She also made some WNBA history in the process.
Clark became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 450 points and tally at least 200 assists in a rookie season. Only five other players in league history have achieved that feat in any other year of their careers.
Clark entered Friday night's game just 13 assists away from setting the single-season WNBA rookie record, currently held by Ticha Penicheiro (225 assists for the Sacramento Monarchs in 1998). She'll still have some work to do to chase the all-time single-season record of 316, set by Alyssa Thomas in 2023.
In her final game before the Olympic break, Clark shattered the WNBA's single-game record for assists in a contest with 19 against the Dallas Wings on July 17.
The Fever entered Friday's game in seventh place overall in the WNBA standings with a 11–15 record. They will return to the floor Sunday for another home game against the Seattle Storm.