Chronicling Caitlin Clark's awesome WNBA break after Olympic diss
Following a brief break during the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the WNBA is back. And ready to get her head back in the game is Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark, who took a much-needed breather over the past three weeks.
Unfazed by that Olympic snub, Clark spent the end of July in Cabo with her boyfriend, former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery. The couple spent much of their time on the beach, and made a double date out of it with Clark’s teammate Lexie Hull and MLB pitcher Will Matthiessen.
Upon returning home from her Cabo vacation, Clark previewed her Nike Kobe Protro 5 sneaker during an Indiana Fever practice session. The shoe is patterned with black and gold, the signature color of the Iowa Hawkeyes, of which, Clark is a proud alumna.
She and her besty, Hull, closed out July at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, where they attended a concert for country music artist Jordan Davis. Davis invited the two to perform his song, “Buy Dirt” with him, and we soon learned that not only do Clark and Hull slay on the court, but they also kill it onstage.
As the Olympics were starting to wrap up, and the WNBA season was about to resume, Clark spent some of the last few days of her break at the Indiana State Fair with her teammates Aliyah Boston and Erica Wheeler. During their visit, the ladies fed some baby goats.
While these goats looked sweet and adorable, Clark was taken by surprise by their rambunctious nature. In a video captured from the event, a group of baby goats fight each other for a bottle. Meanwhile, her teammate Kelsey Mitchell decided to sit this one out.
Last weekend, Clark paid a visit to Yankee Stadium to attend the New York Yankees doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. During her visit, Clark was dressed head-to-toe in Yankees gear, rocking a Yankees cap and a button-up shirt. She hung out with the team, took some pictures in the locker room, and impressed Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who said the players were "starstruck."
Fans are looking forward to seeing how Clark’s break treated her upon her return to the court tomorrow, when the Fever takes on the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. After some well-deserved R&R, Clark is bound to crush it as the season continues as the debate rages on for Rookie of the Year vs. the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese.
