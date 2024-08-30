Caitlin Clark rocks Nirvana-esque Prada fit with platform boots (PHOTOS)
Fans, pundits, and even celebrities seem to have to choose a side in the Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese rivalry. For their part, the rookie superstars have continued to downplay it.
No matter which side you choose, the hype for tonight’s Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game is already shattering WNBA ticket prices. There’s probably more pressure on Reese and her Sky teammates, as they’re on a four-game losing streak and barely holding on to the last WNBA playoff spot. Clark, on the other hand, is gaining confidence with each game and continually breaking another rookie record.
At The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, we’re monitoring their fashion rivalry. Chi-Town Barbie probably has the upper hand for their fashion ROTY rivalry (although the Los Angeles Sparks’ Rickea Jackson probably would be the league-wide winner), and on away turf for the Sky’s Barbie-themed night, Clark was always probably going to be more low key.
The Fever phenom showed up to Chicago slaying a retro, grunge rock-chic Prada tailor cropped coat, a black crop top, hight-wasted, loose fitting white pants and black platform boots. Clark shows up at around the 10-second mark.
Surprisingly, Reese went anti-Barbie and embraced her inner-Dennis Rodman villain, which very much goes against Chi-Town Barbie's usual love of pink, and well, all things Barbie.
When the two were teammates at the WNBA All-Star Game, each of them pulled off looks that turned heads, especially Clark’s viral sheer, see-through fit to start off the weekend festivities.
Throughout the season, Clark’s fashion ensembles match her personality, like her recent Brooklyn hipster outfit.
In the end, the 22 year old likes to save her biggest fireworks for on the court, not during the pregame tunnel walk.
