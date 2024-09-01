Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark rocks denim and Dunks before game (VIDEO)
The WNBA fit game is on fire Sunday.
Angel Reese made a statement wearing maybe her best outfit of the year, Napheesa Collier rocked in all white, while Nika Muhl stunned with her look in her first WNBA return to Connecticut.
Then Caitlin Clark came onto the scene for her game against the Dallas Wings. The Indiana Fever All-Star guard is red hot on the court having just won her latest battle with Reese and the Chicago Sky, but continues to be on her A-game with her pregame looks as well.
Rocking the business denim look with black and white Nike Dunk shoes is definitely fire. The blue purse brings in a nice assist for the WNBA assists leader.
Clark will be playing with a heavy heart on Sunday, however, after her Make-A-Wish superfan tragically passed away.
Clark is averaging 18.4 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in her rookie season filled with WNBA records. She continues to impress both on and off the court.
