Caitlin Clark blasts off in must-see shiny space-cadet pants (PHOTO)
Caitlin Clark continues to slay both on the court and with her tunnel pregame fits, recently channeling her Brooklyn hipster vibe. And ahead of tonight’s game, in which the Indiana Fever take on the Connecticut Sun, Clark took her stylings to an other-wordly level.
The beloved Fever guard, who recently made a young fan's dream come true by gifting and autographing her game-worn Kobes, arrived to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a long-sleeve black shirt, and flashy, glimmering silver astronaut-like pants.
RELATED: Angel Reese stuns in yellow spaghetti-string crop top, miniskirt combo (PHOTOS)
As is par for the course with Clark’s pregames fits, fans are raving over her latest ensemble, with one fan account noting that Clark “DOES NOT MISS.” Hopefully this X, formerly Twitter, user didn't make the same glaring error with a Caitlin Clark tattoo.
Over the course of her rookie year, Clark has wowed fans with not only her skills, but also her fashion. Publications like Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue have lauded her entrance outfits during the season, and the latter even labeled the WNBA tunnel an official “fashion destination.”
RELATED: Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut
Even off the court, Clark has been killing the fashion game, notably during the WNBA’s break for the Olympics. During that time, Clark previewed her Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE, spent some time looking lavish in Cabo, and rocked some fresh New York Yankees gear at Yankee Stadium, where she met some of the players, and evidently, left them “starstruck.”
And as the space pants tell it, Clark has found herself among the stars.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chillin’: Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home
Schoolin’: Livvy Dunne’s darling ‘first day of school’ photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal
How much?: Washington Commanders beer prices will make you say, water please
Ahhhh: Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch