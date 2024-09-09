Caitlin Clark Hit One of the Coolest Three-Pointers of Her Career in Win Over Dream
Caitlin Clark was dominant once again on Sunday night as she helped lift the Indiana Fever to a hard-fought 104–100 overtime win against the Atlanta Dream to improve to 19–17 on the season.
Clark dropped 26 points and hit four three-pointers in the win, though none were as difficult as the incredible shot she drained at the start of the fourth quarter. After using an off-ball screen to get some space, Clark hit a fading, falling three near the corner with a Dream defender draped all over her.
The degree of difficulty on Clark's jaw-dropping shot cannot be understated. The 22-year-old showcased her devastatingly quick release in order to get the shot off over the outstretched hand of her defender, all while fading toward the corner.
Talk about an impressive bucket.
Already the record holder for the most threes in a season by a rookie, Clark is now up to 111 makes from beyond the arc this season, the most in the WNBA. This one may have been her most impressive yet.
New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu holds the record for most threes in a season with 128, which she set during the 2023 season. Clark would need to hit 17 threes over her next four games to tie Ionescu's mark.