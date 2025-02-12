Cameron Brink mixes good gal polka-dot minidress with bad-girl leather coat
Cameron Brink’s offseason fit game takes no breaks, and the Los Angeles Sparks rising star is at it again with a jaw-dropping look.
Brink, 23, is still recovering from a knee injury and surgery that ended her season in June, but the WNBA fashion All-Star hasn’t stopped dropping her fire looks like her leather miniskirt and thigh-high boots, and her short shorts while putting up some shots on the court, and her crop top that upstaged the models she posed with.
Her injury also prevented her from playing in the new Unrivaled 3x3 league in Miami for the Lunar Owls, but she spent some time with her WNBA sisters there and crushed in her full uniform, and then slayed a tiny miniskirt for a night out.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink dwarfs Jamie Foxx standing back-to-back
In her latest winning look, Brink rocked the black minidress with the white polka-dots and a leather jacket.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
When she’s not crushing the fits, Brink has started a new podcast called “Straight to Cam” with Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel Curry where they discuss a variety of topics like how big Brink’s engagement ring to is.
She’s also training hard to get back on the basketball court and all indications are she’ll be 100 percent by the season’s start in May. Until then, expect many more fire fits out of Brink.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots