Cameron Brink flaunts abs, serves face card in designer fit stunner

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink continues to deliver with her off-court heads that have been turning heads since her rookie WNBA season ended.

Josh Sanchez

It has been quite the year for Cameron Brink. After being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, her rookie campaign got off to a hot start. Unfortunately, things came to an abrupt end when she suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Prior to the injury, Brink had already established herself as one of the top interior defenders in the league.

Since then, the rising Los Angeles Sparks star has been living it up, being named one of the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, a former rower at Stanford, during a trip to Paris.

Brink has also kept her business cap on. As one of the most marketable players in the league, she has secured deals with New Balance, the makeup brand Urban Decay, Farmer's Market, Buick, CVS, Stanley, RITZ, Topps, Keurig, and many more.

This week, she appeared at the GOOP Health Panel on behalf of New Balance and delivered on of her stunning signature looks styled by Revolve and Helsa which she shared on Instagram

Cameron Brink/Instagram


Cameron Brink/Instagram

It is a look that is perfect for fall.

Cameron Brink/Instagram

Cameron Brink/Instagram

During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.

Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.

She's poised to make a huge impact when she returns to the court in 2025.

