Cameron Brink burgundy boots barely outshine black minidress fit
Cameron Brink is giving us a whole lot of new winning looks lately.
The 22-year-old Los Angeles Sparks forward took to Instgram to show off her busy offseason, which includes a photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a stunning white bikini, an incredible eye-popping miniskirt fit she wore while on “Wheel of Fortune”, and showing off her nasty scar from her season-ending ACL injury and surgery.
The 6-foot-4 Brink also hit up Paris Fashion Week in a head-to-tie leopard-print fit, and then had Stanford Cardinal boyfriend Ben Felter propose to her this offseason. So, yea, she’s had a few things going on.
Brink did share another fit the WNBA fashion MVP candidate wore. This time her black minidress is completed with some fire burgundy boots on that long frame of hers.
Brink certainly has been bringing it lately. The jacket on would’ve been great to see, too.
Brink finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game. Despite not playing since mid-June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game. She was also among the league leaders in crushing fits as evidence by the above.
