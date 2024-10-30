Cameron Brink flaunts glam look, flawless hair in four-way photo selfie
Cameron Brink is an All-Star when it comes to her fit game.
While the Los Angeles Sparks forward’s season came to an early end with an ACL injury, her fit game never stopped improving. The 22-year-old Brink even outshined the NBA stars in LA with her knee-high boots look at the Los Angeles Clippers home opener.
She also rocked Paris Fashion Week in a head-to-toe leopard print fit after getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, and slayed Formula 1 Austin, Texas, with Felter in a kissy face selfie where she flaunted her flawless abs.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress all glammed up
On Wednesday back in Los Angeles, Brink had an amazing hair day and sported a four-pack of glam photos in a jean jacket and white top.
RELATED: 'Most Stylish' WNBA star Nika Mühl shows off chic crop tops in Mazda ad
Those could definitely be model headshots.
Brink didn’t play a WNBA a game since mid-June since an ACL injury and surgery. She finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.
Whatever she does next this offseason, no doubt Brink will bring the fire with her fits and looks.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal