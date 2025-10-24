The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink stuns in head-turning fit at Chargers game enjoying Sparks offseason

The WNBA star and fit queen stands out at the game in Los Angeles while posing on the field.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at PHX Arena.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink was finally able to return to the court this past season for the Los Angeles Sparks after sitting out over a year with a devastating knee injury. Now it’s the offseason and she’s enjoying the time while she rocked a fire fit at the Los Angeles Chargers game on Thursday night.

While the 23-year-old Brink is making her mark on the court, she’s known for her fashion game off of it. This past season she even played in sneakers with her high school photo on them, and an ab-flexing look before lacing them up at another game. She also wowed in pregame tunnel fits like the one below.

Cameron Brin
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4 Brink was a can’t miss once again with her look while taking in Thursday Night Football in the Chargers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings in a head-turning skirt while once again flexing her toned abs.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Move over Madison Beer, you have company at SoFi Stadium.

Brink, who got engaged last year to longtime boyfriend from Stanford Ben Felter, is planning her wedding for sometime in 2026.

Ben Felter and Cameron Brink
Ben Felter and Cameron Brink / Ben Felter/Instagram

She’s also planning on joining the Unrivaled League in 2026 after sitting out this year with the knee injury.

No matter what she’s doing or where she is, Brink continues to slay her fits.

WNBA superstar Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks and Unrivaled's Lunar Owls
Unrivaled Basketball / Instagram

