Cameron Brink stuns in head-turning fit at Chargers game enjoying Sparks offseason

Cameron Brink was finally able to return to the court this past season for the Los Angeles Sparks after sitting out over a year with a devastating knee injury. Now it’s the offseason and she’s enjoying the time while she rocked a fire fit at the Los Angeles Chargers game on Thursday night.
While the 23-year-old Brink is making her mark on the court, she’s known for her fashion game off of it. This past season she even played in sneakers with her high school photo on them, and an ab-flexing look before lacing them up at another game. She also wowed in pregame tunnel fits like the one below.
The 6-foot-4 Brink was a can’t miss once again with her look while taking in Thursday Night Football in the Chargers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings in a head-turning skirt while once again flexing her toned abs.
Brink, who got engaged last year to longtime boyfriend from Stanford Ben Felter, is planning her wedding for sometime in 2026.
She’s also planning on joining the Unrivaled League in 2026 after sitting out this year with the knee injury.
No matter what she’s doing or where she is, Brink continues to slay her fits.
