Why Madison Beer blame for Justin Herbert slump is false after Chargers' Colts loss
Madison Beer is trending because she's bad luck for her boyfriend Justin Herbert when attending Los Angeles Chargers games.
There is only one problem with this quote unquote fact. It's not true.
After being spotted today at the Chargers lopsided home loss at SoFi Stadium to the most surprising team of the 2025 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts, 38-24, to fall to 4-3, it's been claimed that the Bolts' $262.5 million franchise QB1 has fallen to 0-2 when his red-hot popstar girlfriend in attendance.
Let's dig into the truth and set the record straight.
Disproving the 0-2 claim
The Chargers most exciting win of the season was at SoFi against their AFC West rival Denver Broncos, where Herbert had a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to lead LA to a game-winning field goal as time expired, 23-20.
Guess who was at that game. Yes, Ms. Madison Beer, even posting on her Instagram Stories to show off rooting on the Pro Bowler and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
It's easy to pass blame on the "bittersweet" hitmaker, especially when the 26-year-old Justin Bieber discovery stole the spotlight this week with her breakout night owning the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
When the new Angel walked the pink carpet in an all-black look, it was the social media winner before she ever strutted the runway or performed her new single.
The decimated offensive line is probably more to blame than Beer.
Beer and Herbert have been together since the summer
Herbert, 27, stunned social media, like Beer usually stuns on the red carpet, when the ex-Oregon Ducks star was spotted with the pop princess on-set in the middle of August. They have been spotted together ever since, very much showing off their couple vibes until officially hard launching their relationship with a PDA kiss before the Washington Commanders game.
When Herbert started the season 3-0 with flawless performances the first two weeks, the analytics darling was an early NFL MVP candidate, and Beer was lauded as a hero for bringing out the best from her man.
Good looks plus good vibes
It's funny that every NFL fan thinks Herbert is exponentially outkicking his coverage dating Beer, and they're probably right.
But as I mentioned earlier today, Herbert exudes that chill southern California surfer vibe, and that's probably thoroughly attractive to Beer.
Not to mention he completely supports her career, often liking posts that many other dudes would worry about each time with all of the other rich one-percenters slipping into her DMs, which probably happens all the time.
So relax, Chargers fans. Relax.
