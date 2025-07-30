The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink rocks all-black, abs-flexing fit for Sparks’ WNBA return from injury

The Los Angeles star returns after over a year absence from a knee injury.

Matt Ryan

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink watches during the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink watches during the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The wait is over for Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink and the fans. After over a year since she last stepped on the court when she injured her knee, the second year player from Stanford is back.

While she hasn’t played since June of 2024, Brink has been an All-Star off the court. She won Wheel of Fortune in a miniskirt fit, and graduated college in a white minidress and heels, and got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with an insanely huge rock.

She’s also stunned in her tunnel fits this season despite not playing like her leather shorts that she posed next to Kevin Durant, and her fit when she towered over rookie Paige Bueckers. There was also her hair change away from blonde to her “natural” color, as well as this leopard-print look.

Cameron Brin
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For her return for the Sparks at home vs. the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, Brink didn’t disappoint in an all-black, an-flexing look.

In her rookie year before she got hurt, Brink averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-4 fit queen returns. Congrats to Cameron Brink.

Cameron Brin
Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

