Cameron Brink rocks all-black, abs-flexing fit for Sparks’ WNBA return from injury
The wait is over for Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink and the fans. After over a year since she last stepped on the court when she injured her knee, the second year player from Stanford is back.
While she hasn’t played since June of 2024, Brink has been an All-Star off the court. She won Wheel of Fortune in a miniskirt fit, and graduated college in a white minidress and heels, and got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with an insanely huge rock.
She’s also stunned in her tunnel fits this season despite not playing like her leather shorts that she posed next to Kevin Durant, and her fit when she towered over rookie Paige Bueckers. There was also her hair change away from blonde to her “natural” color, as well as this leopard-print look.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink shares rare photos with super tall dad, endearing message
For her return for the Sparks at home vs. the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, Brink didn’t disappoint in an all-black, an-flexing look.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant digs Cameron Brink’s elegant fit amid WNBA injury return drama
In her rookie year before she got hurt, Brink averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-4 fit queen returns. Congrats to Cameron Brink.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium