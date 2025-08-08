Sparks star Cameron Brink debuts sneakers featuring high school photo of her
Cameron Brink is finally back on the court for the Los Angeles Sparks after a 1-year absence following a devastating knee injury. The much-loved player and fit All-Star also just made a statement with some awesome custom kicks with an ode to her high school days.
The 23-year-old Brink has made her presence felt since returning including a five block game, and 11 points on Thursday as Los Angeles has won three in a row.
The 6-foot-4 second-year player out of Stanford is not only a can’t-miss on the court, but off of it as well with fits like her dazzling miniskirt, and her ab-flexing look upon her return. Her pregame tunnel looks are always a winner.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over fellow models at swanky LA lunch
During her time off she even launched a new podcast with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry called “Straight to Cam”, and she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter and has been flaunting a huge ring.
Now that she’s back, the New Balance athlete is making a statement with her shoe game as well. This time, she put a high school photo a family friend took on the shoe tongue for a logo.
RELATED: Cameron Brink’s unreal white dress steals fiancé’s Stanford graduation thunder
Brink is always fashionable and her New Balance PEs she wore were no different. While there are famous logos like the Jumpman Jordan one, what athletes have their high school days as a logo?
Very cool.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal