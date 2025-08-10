Cameron Brink stuns in sheer head-to-toe fit before Sparks vs. Valkyries drama late
Cameron Brink's WNBA pregame tunnel fits are still far superior than her on-court performance.
The Los Angeles Sparks star and former Stanford first-team All-American is still working the rust off returning after a 13-month absence from a brutal knee injury. Speaking of returns, the 23-year-old former No. 2 overall pick was back in the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Valkyries in front of her former Cardinal teammates and close family friend Stephen Curry.
Unfortunately, the highlight for Brink and the Sparks were their pregame fits, and the fashion influencer stole the show in a sheer long skirt with a matching silver crop top and a black blazer.
It was all downhill from there, as LA fell to the Valkyries, 72-59, with Brink only putting together 5 points and 2 rebounds in a paltry 16 minutes.
Even worse, Sparks All-Star Kelsey Plum committed one of the ugliest fouls you'll ever see when the two-time WNBA champion kicked Valkyries guard Veronica Burton. Burton, understandably, went after Plum before being held back by teammates.
Luckily, after the game, it was quite the opposite vibe when Brink was able to meet up with her former Stanford teammates and coaches.
Hopefully Brink will be able to find the form that made her a unanimous All-American and had her chosen one slot behind Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark, who has been dealing with her own litany of injuries this season.
Her god-sibling Curry is a good inspiration, and the Golden State Warriors icon and four-time NBA champion's parents, Dell and Sonya, are Brink's godparents. Brink's parents are Steph's godparents. HIs sister, Sydel Curry, also co-hosts Brink's podcast, "Straight to Cam."
Until she gets her groove back like Steph, Brink will continue to crush her WNBA tunnel fashion.
