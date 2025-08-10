The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink stuns in sheer head-to-toe fit before Sparks vs. Valkyries drama late

The Los Angeles Sparks star slayed her WNBA tunnel fit before teammate Kelsey Plum committed one of the dirtiest fouls you'll ever see.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/Icon Sportswire
In this story:

Cameron Brink's WNBA pregame tunnel fits are still far superior than her on-court performance.

The Los Angeles Sparks star and former Stanford first-team All-American is still working the rust off returning after a 13-month absence from a brutal knee injury. Speaking of returns, the 23-year-old former No. 2 overall pick was back in the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Valkyries in front of her former Cardinal teammates and close family friend Stephen Curry.

RELATED: Stephen Curry caught dancing his heart out at Valkyries vs. Sparks game

Cameron Brink
Aug 9, 2025: Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink secures a rebound between Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton and center Temi Fágbénelé. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the highlight for Brink and the Sparks were their pregame fits, and the fashion influencer stole the show in a sheer long skirt with a matching silver crop top and a black blazer.

RELATED: Cameron Brink rocks all-black, abs-flexing fit for Sparks’ WNBA return from injury

It was all downhill from there, as LA fell to the Valkyries, 72-59, with Brink only putting together 5 points and 2 rebounds in a paltry 16 minutes.

Even worse, Sparks All-Star Kelsey Plum committed one of the ugliest fouls you'll ever see when the two-time WNBA champion kicked Valkyries guard Veronica Burton. Burton, understandably, went after Plum before being held back by teammates.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over Paige Bueckers after meeting after the game

Luckily, after the game, it was quite the opposite vibe when Brink was able to meet up with her former Stanford teammates and coaches.

Hopefully Brink will be able to find the form that made her a unanimous All-American and had her chosen one slot behind Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark, who has been dealing with her own litany of injuries this season.

Cameron Brink, Caitlin Clark
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Her god-sibling Curry is a good inspiration, and the Golden State Warriors icon and four-time NBA champion's parents, Dell and Sonya, are Brink's godparents. Brink's parents are Steph's godparents. HIs sister, Sydel Curry, also co-hosts Brink's podcast, "Straight to Cam."

Until she gets her groove back like Steph, Brink will continue to crush her WNBA tunnel fashion.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion