Stephen Curry hints at difficult year in anniversary note to wife Ayesha
UPDATE: News of Steph Curry’s grandma passing was revealed right after this article.
Sometimes we forget a superstar athletes like Stephen Curry are human and despite all the money and fame have real life problems just like the rest of us. In his anniversary note to his wife Ayesha Curry, the Golden State Warriors All-Star admitted it was a tough year for him.
The 37-year-old Steph and the 35-year-old Ayesha have enjoyed their summer together where he flexed on her at the beach shirtless, and then she made him a third wheel at an event in Los Angeles with recording artist Ciara. It was all in good fun, though, as they had a nice laugh.
They also had some adorable moments with their kids like baby boy Cai’s first birthday where Steph was in superdad mode, and oldest daughter Riley’s 13th where dad and mom dressed up like Super Mario Bros characters.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares inappropriate Stephen date night photo wagging tongue out
For their 14th wedding anniversary, Ayesha first had some sweet words and photos for Steph — and one naughty one above, and then the basketball star opened up with a message to his wife: “Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it's always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don't get it twisted, you're more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman! July 30, 2011 @ayeshacurry“
RELATED: Ayesha Curry looks annoyed when Steph autographs kid's Warriors jersey
It goes to show you it doesn’t matter he’s an NBA superstar and has four NBA titles and is on a $62.6 million contract extension, Steph has “jabs” from life as well. While we don’t know exactly what he’s referring to, it goes to show you it’s not always sunshine no matter who you are.
He has a strong woman by his side to help him through whatever it is they are going through, though. That’s what matters.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium