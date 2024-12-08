Carson Beck’s sister Kylie celebrates SEC championship in ab-flexing cheer uniform
It was a day of mixed emotions for Kylie Beck as she watched big brother and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback get injured right before half vs. the Texas Longhorns, but also a day of celebration as UGA overcame it all to for the OT upset.
The 19-year-old sophomore cheerleader has wowed all season with her fits from flaunting her legs in Florida, to her jaw-dropping cowgirl look in Texas, to a Victoria’s Secret inspired stunner.
For Saturday’s big ACC Championship Game in Atlanta, Georgia, a the Mercedez-Benz Stadium — the home of the Atlanta Falcons — things looked bleak for the Bulldogs after Carson was on the ground in pain on the last play before the half when his arm was hit from behind. Georgia would rally to force overtime where Carson came back in to hand the ball off for the win, 22-19, securing Georgia a bye in the playoffs.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s Georgia sister Kylie slays unreal ‘Gossip Girl’ fit
Kylie celebrated the epic moment on her Instagram by dropping some ab-revealing cheerleader uniform, confetti playing shots on the field. She captioned the post, “Alex, play “We Are The Champions (of the SEC).”
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before ACC championship
That’s a lot to cheer about right there.
Kylie has been her brother’s No. 1 fan all season picking him up after losses and sending him words of encouragement. Now, they both can celebrate being SEC champs, and possibly even more down the road.
