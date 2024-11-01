Kylie Beck ditches cheerleader uni for lingerie in ‘Victoria’s Secret’ inspired fit
Kylie Beck hasn’t held back with her fits all year, and Halloween was no different.
The sister of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and current UGA cheerleader already wore a seductive cowgirl fit in Texas, rocked a short minidress for a Sabrina Carpenter concert, even upstaged Carson’s famous girlfriend Hanna Cavinder in a side-by-side photo, and posed in a full split for her basketball cheerleading debut.
On Halloween, the 19-year-old beauty went maybe even bolder, trading in her cheerleader uniform for an all-black lingerie look in a Victoria’s Secret inspired costume. She captioned it, “In honor of the return of the @victoriassecret runway show 🖤 #happyhalloween.”
Kylie definitely has model looks and a tall, slender build. Those are magazine-worthy poses. Even Cavinder commented, “so good.”
Kylie is a sophomore at Georgia while brother Carson is the senior quarterback. The Bulldogs return to action Saturday in the annual “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville, Florida, at EverBank Stadium against the Florida Gators.
While that will be a party-like atmosphere, anything Kylie wears will be hard to top her Halloween fit.
