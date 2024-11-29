Carson Beck’s Georgia sister Kylie slays unreal ‘Gossip Girl’ fit
Kylie Beck certainly knows how to make a fit statement.
The 19-year-old sister of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and UGA cheerleader has been crushing her looks all season like her cowgirl Texas fit, and her flawless legs in Florida, and her minidress that Carson’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder loved.
While the Bulldogs have a big rivalry game on Friday vs. the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets, Kylie won Thanksgiving week in a white minidress with black leggings. She said, “Channeling my inner Serena 💋.” for Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl.
Kylie will certainly be the “Gossip” in that look. Even Cavinder noticed and commented, “she does it again.”
The sophomore Kylie is also a cheerleader for the “Dance Dawgs” during basketball games.
She’s been big bro Carson’s No. 1 fan all season, offering him words of encouragement after losses, pumping him up before games, and sharing touching moments afterwards.
No doubt, she’ll be doing the same Friday when her brother and the Bulldogs take the field.
