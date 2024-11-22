The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts legs in all-white fit in birthday post

The 19-year-old sister of the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback shows off her winning look with a fellow Georgia cheerleader.

Matt Ryan

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass vs. the Texas Longhorns.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass vs. the Texas Longhorns. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kylie Beck continues to be a star for the Georgia Bulldogs as a cheerleader and on her own.

While brother and UGA quarterback Carson Beck is shining on the field, his 19-year-old sophomore cheerleader sister is making her own name, even outshining Carson’s famous girlfriend Hanna Cavinder with her uniform, and fits with her rockin’ cowgirl look in Texas, and her Victoria’s Secret-inspired bad girl look.

She’s also been shining for the “Dance Dawgs” during Georgia basketball games and flexing that cheerleader uniform as well.

In her latest post wishing a friend and fellow Georgia cheerleader a happy birthday, Beck flaunts her tan legs in an all-white sleeveless outfit.

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck and Taryn Hooks / Kylie Beck/Instagram

The fit was one Kylie wore on her return to her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, for a Georgia game vs. the Florida Gators.

Here’s the full look from Kylie.

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

That’s a winning look.

Georgia is coming off a huge win vs. No. 6 Tennessee last weekend and should have a cakewalk game vs. UMass this weekend. Kylie will be back in her cheerleader uniform, but she’s already winning the week with this white fit.

