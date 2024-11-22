Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts legs in all-white fit in birthday post
Kylie Beck continues to be a star for the Georgia Bulldogs as a cheerleader and on her own.
While brother and UGA quarterback Carson Beck is shining on the field, his 19-year-old sophomore cheerleader sister is making her own name, even outshining Carson’s famous girlfriend Hanna Cavinder with her uniform, and fits with her rockin’ cowgirl look in Texas, and her Victoria’s Secret-inspired bad girl look.
She’s also been shining for the “Dance Dawgs” during Georgia basketball games and flexing that cheerleader uniform as well.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie drops makeup-free selfie
In her latest post wishing a friend and fellow Georgia cheerleader a happy birthday, Beck flaunts her tan legs in an all-white sleeveless outfit.
The fit was one Kylie wore on her return to her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, for a Georgia game vs. the Florida Gators.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts incredible abs in Georgia cheerleader uniform
Here’s the full look from Kylie.
That’s a winning look.
Georgia is coming off a huge win vs. No. 6 Tennessee last weekend and should have a cakewalk game vs. UMass this weekend. Kylie will be back in her cheerleader uniform, but she’s already winning the week with this white fit.
