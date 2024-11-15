Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie drops makeup-free selfie
While it’s been a rough week for Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs after a bad loss at the Ole Miss Rebels, his sophomore UGA cheerleader sister Kylie Beck continues to shine.
The 19-year-old Kylie, who upstaged Carson’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder at a football game, came out and flexed her “Dance Dawgs” basketball cheerleader uniform.
She’s been on fire with her fits all season like this jaw-dropping cowgirl look for a big game in Texas, and flaunting her flawless legs in a white fit during a homecoming weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.
While she’s only showed us her glam looks, Kylie lost the makeup for a mirror selfie to show off her natural beauty.
For comparison, here’s her glammed-up in her football cheerleader uniform.
Kylie wrote with her makeup-free look the following:
“Some daily REMINDERS (what I must also remind myself): 1. change is inevitable
2. Your body is meant to fluctuate
3. You are not mentally/physically the same as you were 1 year ago
4. Ifyou feel stuck, keep pushing
5. You can't go backwards, you can only progress forward 6. Success isn't defined by how you look in one mirror picture on a random Thursday
7. Don't neglect your past self, let it be a vessel to help you grow
8. If you are overwhelmed by how your body looks, remember all that God sacrificed to give us this body of life & vitality. Remind yourself of the incredible bodily functions that help you live out your dreams”
Those are some great words to live by and she should be applauded for being bold enough to show her true self to the world.
