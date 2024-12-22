Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts legs in stunning Georgia basketball cheer uniform
While Carson Beck’s Georgia Bulldogs football season could be over, his sister Kylie’s cheerleading season continues with basketball where she just dropped a look at her stunning cheer uniform.
Kylie, 19, a sophomore cheerleader at Georgia has impressed all year with her jaw-dropping looks like her flawless legs fit in Florida, and her cowgirl minidress in Texas that made her brother an afterthought. She also just chopped off her hair for a completely new look.
While she’s been a source of inspiration for her brother this season, his injured elbow in the SEC Championship may keep him out of the entirety of the College Football Playoff that starts January 1 in the Sugar Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie drops makeup-free selfie
Kylie will continue to cheer for the football team on the sidelines, and she’s also cheering on the basketball team with the Dance Dawgs. She posted on Instagram her look in a flashy uni where she flaunted her legs once again.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie swoons over Hanna Cavinder bikini photos
She’s also showing off her new hair there that she calls her “New Era” look.
Georgia remains a favorite to win the a national championship in football with or without Carson, but they certainly could use him. Kylie definitely hopes to cheer on her big bro again this season.
For now, though, she’s all about basketball.
